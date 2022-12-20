IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names

Rachel Maddow

Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names

Rachel Maddow shows how the January 6th Committee recognized limitations on its ability to compel testimony and evidence and in its referrals to the DOJ pointed out where and from whom further evidence can be found with the Justice Department's more powerful investigative abilities. Dec. 20, 2022

    Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names

