IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • 'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal

    05:31

  • Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward

    11:35

  • Gov. Polis: Colorado wildfire was 'a disaster in fast-motion'

    04:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist

    06:13

  • Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks

    10:01

  • Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says

    06:25

  • Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

    06:28

  • CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious

    10:36

  • Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site

    01:04

  • 'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change

    08:31

  • The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor

    06:16

  • Denver officials search for motive in shooting spree that left four dead, three wounded

    02:11

Rachel Maddow

Jamie Raskin on losing his son and defending American democracy

07:11

Rep. Jamie Raskin talks with Rachel Maddow about the death of his son, Tommy, the events of January 6th, his new book, "Unthinkable," and anticipating crises. Jan. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Extremists shifting attention to influencing local governments expert says

    09:54

  • Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All