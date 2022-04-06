IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

Rachel Maddow

Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

Ryan Reilly, NBC News justice reporter, talks about Ivanka Trump's testimony for the January 6th Committee's investigation, and the inherent conflict between her desire to portray herself as a positive influence on her father's behavior without implicating her father in bad behavior.April 6, 2022

