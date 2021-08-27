IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

ISIS attack recognized early as inherent risk of Afghanistan evacuation mission

Rachel Maddow points out the repeated warnings and alerts from the Biden administration that terrorists ISIS-K would likely target the evacuation operation at the airport in Kabul, making completion of that operation all the more urgent. Rep. Jason Crow discusses the challenges of turning intelligence into practical strategy in the midst of an operation like the Afghanistan evacuation. Aug. 27, 2021

