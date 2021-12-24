Is this seriously who Republicans want representing Georgia instead of Raphael Warnock?
05:31
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at the dubious qualifications of former football player Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate for Senate endorsed by both Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell, who apparently had good reason to avoid interviews.Dec. 24, 2021
Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked
03:27
Sketchy Chinese company under investigation is well suited to partner with Donald Trump
11:01
Now Playing
Is this seriously who Republicans want representing Georgia instead of Raphael Warnock?
05:31
UP NEXT
Republicans overhaul local election board, look to eliminate six of seven polling stations
01:13
Republicans bullying election officials achieve their ends even in failure
10:12
Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic