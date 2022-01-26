IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • ‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid

    01:33

  • Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’

    08:37

  • Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’

    04:38

  • Biden assures response to Russia is 'not provocative'

    03:08

  • 8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis

    11:33

  • Garry Kasparov on Russia-Ukraine tensions: 'Putin will do whatever he can get away with'

    03:26

  • Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55

  • Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension

    07:38

  • Tension builds in Ukraine over Russia

    11:08

  • Alexander Vindman on Russia and Ukraine tension

    12:23

  • Pentagon spox. on troops on 'heightened alert': We're making sure 'we are ready'

    11:58

  • Pentagon placing units on 'heightened preparedness to deploy' as Ukraine tensions build

    02:38

  • Biden briefed on military options in 'advance' of potential Russian Ukraine invasion

    02:31

  • The long, violent history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine

    06:40

  • Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war

    12:53

  • U.S., Russia keep diplomatic options open as invasion threat looms

    11:45

Rachel Maddow

Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

11:47

Rachel Maddow reports on suspicious activities by the Russian Navy in waters off Ireland that have added to concerns about Russia's planned naval war games in Irish territorial waters, and the intention of Irish fishermen to disrupt those war games and protect their fishing territory. Jan. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence

    05:03

  • ‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid

    01:33

  • Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’

    08:37

  • Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’

    04:38

  • Biden assures response to Russia is 'not provocative'

    03:08

  • 8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All