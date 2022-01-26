Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'
11:47
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on suspicious activities by the Russian Navy in waters off Ireland that have added to concerns about Russia's planned naval war games in Irish territorial waters, and the intention of Irish fishermen to disrupt those war games and protect their fishing territory. Jan. 26, 2022
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence
05:03
‘Thank you for your support’: Ukrainian minister greets planeload of U.S. military aid
01:33
Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’
08:37
Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’
04:38
Biden assures response to Russia is 'not provocative'
03:08
8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis