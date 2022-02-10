Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy
Senator Chris Murphy, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, talks about Donald Trump's abandonment of diplomacy in favor of escalation to contain Iran not only failed by moving Iran closer to having a nuclear weapon, but left the U.S. fewer options for containment now. Feb. 10, 2022
