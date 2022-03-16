IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

    08:30

  • Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

    02:51

  • 'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

    05:50

  • Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

    03:38

  • China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

    07:04

  • For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

    06:14

  • How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership

    09:37

  • For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip

    03:34

  • As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

    06:19

  • For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind

    02:11

  • Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch

    05:06

  • Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion

    06:12

  • Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows

    06:34

  • What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary

    02:34

  • When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption

    08:23

  • Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd'

    02:54

  • Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets

    06:09

  • U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine

    04:00

  • Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative

    08:57

  • At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope

    07:00

Rachel Maddow

In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

05:29

Alexander Goncharov, who leads a band called Selo i Ludy, talks about providing supporter and inspiration through live streams from a bomb shelter basement in Kharkiv, Ukraine as Russian attacks continue.March 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

    08:30

  • Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

    02:51

  • 'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

    05:50

  • Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

    03:38

  • China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

    07:04

  • For hospitalized children, escaping Putin's brutality in Ukraine carries extra peril

    06:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All