In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter
05:29
Alexander Goncharov, who leads a band called Selo i Ludy, talks about providing supporter and inspiration through live streams from a bomb shelter basement in Kharkiv, Ukraine as Russian attacks continue.March 16, 2022
