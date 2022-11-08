In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    What accounts for the GOP 'candidate quality' crisis in 2022?

    06:40

  • Piecing together burnt bits of evidence in Episode 5 of Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra

    01:12

  • Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood

    02:26

  • Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins

    03:24

  • GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option

    05:21

  • Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

    08:46

  • How to follow a podcast (like Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra)

    01:38

  • Midterm election turnout on pace more typical of presidential elections

    03:12

  • Voting rights groups turn to courts to fight ballot box vigilantes

    06:17

  • Law catches up to 2020 right-wing election scammers as 2022 sees new intimidation tactics

    10:33

  • Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet

    01:09

  • Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known

    07:43

  • Republican authoritarianism adds familiar antisemitic accompaniment

    05:22

  • Midterms see Democrats pit practical, small-ball politics against GOP demagoguing racism

    06:47

  • WATCH: Silver Legion member distributes propaganda outside the Aryan Bookstore in Los Angeles

    00:27

  • 'What kind of snowflake is Donald Trump?": Raskin calls out Trump to answer subpoena

    06:48

  • Jan. 6 Committee raises specter of criminal referrals including for Secret Service members

    04:14

  • 'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee

    01:29

  • Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

    05:05

  • Russian escalation in Ukraine raises question of corresponding increase in U.S. support

    08:07

Rachel Maddow

In some states, slow count is a feature not a bug

05:31

Rachel Maddow reports on a memo from John Fetterman cautioning that Republicans will try to take advantage of partisan differences in the types and times of votes being counted. Jacob Soboroff, MSNBC correspondent, reports from Nevada where laws about how votes are counted could significantly delay the results. Nov. 8, 2022

