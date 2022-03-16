IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

03:12

Ali Velshi talks with Peter Foldes and Zsuszanna Ujj, residents of Budapest, Hungary, who are using a spare flat to host Ukrainian refugees whose lives have been upended and are still working out their next steps.March 16, 2022

