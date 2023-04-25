How 'verification in reverse' powers the conservative media bubble and right-wing politics

Willis flags summer dates to local police for potential unrest due to 'charging decisions'01:55
- Now Playing
How 'verification in reverse' powers the conservative media bubble and right-wing politics05:23
- UP NEXT
Carlson crisis threatens right-wing media ability to carry feckless Republican Party05:50
Carlson's fall marks another step in declining power of right-wing figureheads06:52
How Russian propaganda went from fringey social media to Fox News06:28
84-year-old charged in shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house06:52
Local paper records county officials in violent, racist discussion06:39
GOP's legislative answer to gun violence: more guns, looser laws00:51
Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws02:08
Anti-abortion GOP in Iowa takes radical turn with special cruelty to rape victims04:17
Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature after expulsion by Republicans07:53
Death toll grows in Louisville, Kentucky bank shooting04:14
'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech00:39
The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief04:27
Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?05:28
Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania01:58
New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment06:19
Legal system serves dose of reality to deluded Trump supporters04:05
Trump tests judge with attacks on prosecutor, court03:18
Indicted Trump lashes out at prosecutors, justice system in wake of arraignment06:35
Willis flags summer dates to local police for potential unrest due to 'charging decisions'01:55
- Now Playing
How 'verification in reverse' powers the conservative media bubble and right-wing politics05:23
- UP NEXT
Carlson crisis threatens right-wing media ability to carry feckless Republican Party05:50
Carlson's fall marks another step in declining power of right-wing figureheads06:52
How Russian propaganda went from fringey social media to Fox News06:28
84-year-old charged in shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house06:52
Play All