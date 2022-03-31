How Ukraine is outperforming Russia on the digital battlefield
Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of digital transformation, talks about how Ukraine's digital army has found ways to help war-stricken Ukrainians, aid the military, advocate within the tech community, and defend against Russian cyber attacks in a modern aspect of war that has almost no precedent.March 31, 2022
