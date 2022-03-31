IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

    06:27

  • Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

    04:20

  • 'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee

    03:17

  • January 6th Committee recommends contempt charges for Scavino, Navarro 

    02:21

  • Biden reassurances notwithstanding, Putin fears removal by U.S.

    06:02

  • Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

    04:04

  • Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

    03:28

  • Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

    04:12

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

    03:53

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

    08:31

  • Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen

    03:37

  • An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

    02:31

  • Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine

    04:33

  • 'Anywhere they can get just to escape all of this': Refugees pour out of Ukraine

    03:31

  • Mounting deaths make Russian censorship of Ukraine war harder to maintain

    05:51

  • Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT

    06:46

  • Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention

    05:32

Rachel Maddow

How Ukraine is outperforming Russia on the digital battlefield

06:35

Alex Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of digital transformation, talks about how Ukraine's digital army has found ways to help war-stricken Ukrainians, aid the military, advocate within the tech community, and defend against Russian cyber attacks in a modern aspect of war that has almost no precedent.March 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'No good explanation' for gap in record of Trump calls on January 6th

    06:27

  • Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

    04:20

  • 'A coup in search of a legal theory': Judge dings Trump in ruling for January 6 Committee

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All