IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda

    11:58

  • Familiar Trump stall strategy plays out in 'special master' gambit

    02:19

  • Intelligence officials assess fallout of Trump mishandling of U.S. secrets

    03:47

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • Why people are advised to take iodine tablets in the event of a nuclear disaster

    03:53

  • Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters

    06:11

  • 'Staggering': Schiff on NYT report of quantity, range of classified Mar-a-Lago materials

    03:04

  • Bill Barr lied about considering charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller, court says

    05:17

  • Dr. Fauci on the 'fog of war' in fighting disease, and the health threat of toxic politics

    11:33

  • Trump team's hand seen in multi-state scheme to corrupt election equipment: WaPo

    03:59

  • What matters, and what doesn't, in the DOJ's Trump papers probe

    10:39

  • DOJ filing shows Mar-a-Lago search is part of ongoing criminal investigation

    04:53

  • 'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

    10:41

  • Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire

    03:12

  • 'Yes, Democrats can get things done': Schumer hails recent string of successes

    04:20

  • Trump's unprecedented behavior in office yields unprecedented legal scrutiny

    04:24

  • Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde

    02:40

  • Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    12:00

  • 'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

    02:15

Rachel Maddow

How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

06:36

Rachel Maddow reads an excerpt from former U.S. attorney for SDNY Geoffrey Berman's new book, "Holding the Line," in which Berman describes the pressure from Trump acolytes at Main Justice to remove mentions of "Individual-1" from Michael Cohen's charging document, holding up any further investigations of the matter for months. Sept. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How Trump loyalists in the DOJ pushed prosecutors to protect 'Individual-1'

    06:36
  • UP NEXT

    Former U.S. attorney details Trump, Barr efforts to corrupt DOJ with political agenda

    11:58

  • Familiar Trump stall strategy plays out in 'special master' gambit

    02:19

  • Intelligence officials assess fallout of Trump mishandling of U.S. secrets

    03:47

  • Russia's war in Ukraine puts fragile nuclear power plant in peril

    03:34

  • Why people are advised to take iodine tablets in the event of a nuclear disaster

    03:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All