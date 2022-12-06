IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump

    03:20
Rachel Maddow

How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump

03:20

Rebecca Roiphe, former assistant district attorney for Manhattan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the difference between the New York attorney general and the New York district attorney, and what it means that a former Justice Department prosecutor has joined the district attorney's investigation. Dec. 6, 2022

