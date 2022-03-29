IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

    03:28

  • Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

    04:12

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

    03:53

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

    08:31

  • Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen

    03:37

  • An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

    02:31

  • Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine

    04:33

  • 'Anywhere they can get just to escape all of this': Refugees pour out of Ukraine

    03:31

  • Mounting deaths make Russian censorship of Ukraine war harder to maintain

    05:51

  • Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT

    06:46

  • Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention

    05:32

  • Concerns grow that desperation will drive Putin to escalate his war in Ukraine

    04:02

  • Judge Jackson's advice to students facing challenges: 'Persevere'

    05:19

  • Booker to Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'You are my harbinger of hope'

    11:41

  • Madeleine Albright, first woman secretary of state, dies at 84

    03:07

  • Anti-corruption activists tied to Navalny expose Putin ownership of mystery yacht

    04:24

  • Experts working to assess extent of degradation of Russian forces

    05:04

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing

    04:13

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open

    04:04

  • Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel

    06:59

Rachel Maddow

How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

04:20

Ali Arouzi, NBC News correspondent, talks with Ali Velshi in Lviv, Ukraine about how the air raid siren and bomb shelter system works in that city.March 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle

    03:28

  • Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine

    04:12

  • Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students

    03:53

  • Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

    08:31

  • Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen

    03:37

  • An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All