How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle03:28
Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine04:12
Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students03:53
Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv08:31
Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen03:37
An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters02:31
Shifting battle lines make progress difficult to discern in Ukraine04:33
'Anywhere they can get just to escape all of this': Refugees pour out of Ukraine03:31
Mounting deaths make Russian censorship of Ukraine war harder to maintain05:51
Prosecutor's resignation letter insists Trump is guilty of multiple felonies: NYT06:46
Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention05:32
Concerns grow that desperation will drive Putin to escalate his war in Ukraine04:02
Judge Jackson's advice to students facing challenges: 'Persevere'05:19
Booker to Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'You are my harbinger of hope'11:41
Madeleine Albright, first woman secretary of state, dies at 8403:07
Anti-corruption activists tied to Navalny expose Putin ownership of mystery yacht04:24
Experts working to assess extent of degradation of Russian forces05:04
Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing04:13
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open04:04
Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel06:59
How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine04:20
Ali Arouzi, NBC News correspondent, talks with Ali Velshi in Lviv, Ukraine about how the air raid siren and bomb shelter system works in that city.March 29, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin reportedly suspects betrayal from within his inner circle03:28
Poland, no stranger to Russian aggression, takes leadership role in helping Ukraine04:12
Polish schools open their doors to displaced Ukrainian students03:53
Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv08:31
Why the first NATO summit almost didn't happen03:37
An American finds a role to play in supplying Ukrainian fighters02:31