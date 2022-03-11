How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership
09:37
Share this -
copied
Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician, talks about what the West can do to help penetrate the propaganda and censorship that is keeping many Russians in the dark about the brutal war their own country is conducting in Ukraine, and why helping Russians be better informed is a threat to Vladimir Putin's tyrannical regime. March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind
02:11
Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch
05:06
Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion