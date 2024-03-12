IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How Russia duped two Republicans with propaganda laundered through fake news sites
March 12, 202403:54
Rachel Maddow

How Russia duped two Republicans with propaganda laundered through fake news sites

03:54

Rachel Maddow explains how Russia is using real-looking, fake news sites to introduce propaganda in American discourse by giving fake stories the appearance of legitimate sourcing, fooling some Republicans into resharing false information that they want to believe is true.March 12, 2024

