IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

    04:37

  • Michigan GOP in chaos as fealty to Trump's Big Lie defines party

    02:04

  • Donald Trump no less dangerous for being a ridiculous buffoon

    06:46

  • Deposition transcript reveals Trump fear of flying fruit

    06:19

  • U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion

    04:45

  • GOP leaders mortified by colleagues supporting Trump insurrection: new NYT audio

    07:55

  • Meadows, Trump allies pursued alternate elector scheme despite legal advice against it

    02:28

  • L.A. County sheriff targets reporter after cover-up exposed

    04:38

  • New disclosures of evidence expose role of GOP legislators in January 6th planning

    07:48

  • Schiff slams GOP legislators for violating oath of office by supporting insurrection

    03:58

  • While U.S. invests in electric vehicle chargers, Musk has ...other priorities

    02:38

  • Why Musk may regret purchase of Twitter when reality of content moderation hits

    05:14

  • Curious number of Russian oligarchs have died since invasion of Ukraine

    04:43

  • DeSantis proves an apt student of Trump-style bully politics

    04:15

  • Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

    08:52

  • Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

    05:47

  • GOP Leader McCarthy wanted Twitter to suspend other Republican members of Congress: report

    02:53

  • New book exposes duplicity of Republican leaders toward Trump

    04:29

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • DOJ adds prosecutor to investigate January 6th beyond the Capitol attack: NYT

    07:29

Rachel Maddow

How populations are lured into tolerating previously unacceptable behavior in politics

05:36

Rachel Maddow outlines examples of politicians hyping small things into big deals to justify some extreme action or behavior that would otherwise be unacceptable, and encourages American to become more aware of this tactic and to learn from people who have lived through its application in the past.April 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Putin hardball tactic backfires, pushes Europe away from Russian oil

    04:37

  • Michigan GOP in chaos as fealty to Trump's Big Lie defines party

    02:04

  • Donald Trump no less dangerous for being a ridiculous buffoon

    06:46

  • Deposition transcript reveals Trump fear of flying fruit

    06:19

  • U.S. rallies dozens of nations in support of Ukraine against Russian invasion

    04:45

  • GOP leaders mortified by colleagues supporting Trump insurrection: new NYT audio

    07:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All