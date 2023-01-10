House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations

- Now Playing
House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations02:14
- UP NEXT
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'04:07
Media largely ignores Trump press event, but not his newly released tax returns05:34
Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House05:02
Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning08:04
Trump insiders knew power grab schemes were a 'crock,' Jan. 6 transcripts show01:42
'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record04:56
Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names04:24
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of05:05
Why 'obstructing an official proceeding' is important to keep an eye on03:08
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman called for military takeover to keep Trump in power: report04:02
Report shows GOP members of Congress advocating sedition in texts to Mark Meadows03:55
Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct03:45
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own01:34
'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia03:16
How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump03:20
Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor04:25
Right-wing, domestic terror eyed in N.C. infrastructure sabotage as facts remain elusive11:53
Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates04:00
- Now Playing
House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations02:14
- UP NEXT
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'04:07
Media largely ignores Trump press event, but not his newly released tax returns05:34
Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House05:02
Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning08:04
Trump insiders knew power grab schemes were a 'crock,' Jan. 6 transcripts show01:42
Play All