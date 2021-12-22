Hospitals' concern: Volume of Omicron cases could counter lower hospitalization rate
Dr. David Kessler, chief science advisor for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about what has been learned about the omicron Covid variant and the effectiveness of vaccines in slowing its rampant spread.Dec. 22, 2021
Hospitals' concern: Volume of Omicron cases could counter lower hospitalization rate
