Rachel Maddow

Hospitalizations spike amid rocketing Covid case counts; threat to hospitals renewed

05:49

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School for Public Health, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the Omicron Covid variant is spreading among vaccinated and unvaccinated people, but the unvaccinated are ending up in the hospital in numbers that threaten to cripple the U.S. health system. Jan. 4, 2022

