Rachel Maddow

History suggests Roe's fall would not end rights rollback, Alito's assurances aside

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, talks about what the lessons of history suggest will happen if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and empowers conservatives to criminalize previously private matters.May 7, 2022

