Rachel Maddow

High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

09:03

General (ret.) Philip Breedlove, former NATO supreme allied commander Europe, discusses how Ukraine and its Western allies should assess the degree to which Vladimir Putin can suffer military losses before he resorts to using nuclear weapons in his invasion of Ukraine. April 16, 2022

