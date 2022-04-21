Heedless Russian military risks catastrophe with Ukraine nuclear plants

- UP NEXT
New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned03:02
Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine07:03
Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures08:31
'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics11:57
Republican smear operation exposed in new report07:48
Race hard to ignore in sentencing differences in voting cases06:20
New texts reveal Republican's openness to dump democracy to keep Trump in power: report03:54
High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin09:03
Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters08:06
Ukraine seizes assets of Putin ally in crackdown on Russian corruption08:31
New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky02:57
Swedish group answers Russian aggression03:29
Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat06:22
Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans05:45
Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn07:45
Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows11:48
Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'08:10
Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced03:26
Report of massive Saudi payout to Kushner raises new questions about Trump admin policies07:51
Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia08:43
- UP NEXT
New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned03:02
Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine07:03
Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures08:31
'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics11:57
Republican smear operation exposed in new report07:48
Race hard to ignore in sentencing differences in voting cases06:20
Play All