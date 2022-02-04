GOP men hardly punished for illegal votes; Black woman given six years for sign-up error
Janai Nelson, associate director-counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, talks with Rachel Maddow about the case of Pamela Moses, who was sentenced to 6 years in prison over a misunderstanding of her eligibility to register to vote, a significantly longer sentence than for Republican men who actually cast illegal votes. Feb. 4, 2022
