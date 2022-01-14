GOP fake elector scheme shows new level of disrespect for U.S. voters: election official
Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, confirms that the Republican scheme to send fake slates of electors to the National Archives and the Senate is unprecedented in Michigan elections.Jan. 14, 2022
