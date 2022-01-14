IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

GOP fake elector scheme shows new level of disrespect for U.S. voters: election official

01:20

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, confirms that the Republican scheme to send fake slates of electors to the National Archives and the Senate is unprecedented in Michigan elections.Jan. 14, 2022

