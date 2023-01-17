IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

Rachel Maddow

GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about breaking news of a failed Republican state legislature candidate being arrested in connection with shootings at the homes of local Democrats, how the Republican embrace of Trump-supporting extremists has compromised the party, and whether Jim Jordan's new committee is designed to interfere in January 6 prosecutions and other Trump-adjacent cases. Jan. 17, 2023

    GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

