GOP eager to punish defectors on infrastructure; Gosar death fantasies go unaddressed
02:13
Rachel Maddow points out the bizarre incentives in the Republican Party where members who voted against an infrastructure bill that is popular with constituents and will bring benefits to their districts are clobbered by local press, but those who voted for it are targeted for punishment by a party that has nothing to say about Paul Gosar sharing a video of a cartoon version of himself killing another member of Congress.Nov. 10, 2021