IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

    10:05

  • ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42

  • 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe

    02:57

  • We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

    08:06

  • Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6

    10:33

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy indictment describes a threat beyond January 6th

    08:28

  • Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ

    04:43

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers

    08:23

  • 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect

    09:51

  • Ted Cruz pushes far-right’s favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty

    03:37

  • Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election

    06:23

  • Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot

    08:27

  • FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack

    11:38

  • January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme

    06:37

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

    08:18

Rachel Maddow

Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation

07:24

Rachel Maddow reviews some of the efforts of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, including trying to disrupt or delay the certification of the results of the election, and reports on what subpoenas from the January 6th Committee say about their behavior.Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

    10:05

  • ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani

    09:42

  • 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe

    02:57

  • We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

    07:07

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

    08:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All