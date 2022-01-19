IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani 06:49 Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas 10:05 ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani 09:42 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe 02:57 We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6 07:07 Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election 08:06 Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6 10:33 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight 03:51 Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted 09:30 Oath Keeper seditious conspiracy indictment describes a threat beyond January 6th 08:28 Smoking gun? Foreign plot inspired MAGA insurrection, says DOJ 04:43 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers 08:23 'Big deal': First ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge handed down to Jan. 6 suspect 09:51 Ted Cruz pushes far-right’s favorite Jan. 6 conspiracy theory to prove loyalty 03:37 Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election 06:23 Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot 08:27 FBI arrests leader of far-right militia group for role in Jan. 6 attack 11:38 January 6th Committee documents suggest Meadows involvement in fake elector scheme 06:37 Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte. 08:18 Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation 07:24
Rachel Maddow reviews some of the efforts of Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Boris Epshteyn to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, including trying to disrupt or delay the certification of the results of the election, and reports on what subpoenas from the January 6th Committee say about their behavior.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani 06:49 Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas 10:05 ‘Central figure’: Rep. Schiff on Jan. 6 committee subpoenaing Rudy Giuliani 09:42 45 problems: Giuliani subpoenaed by Congress in MAGA riot probe 02:57 We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6 07:07 Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election 08:06