Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot
Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter for Politico, talks with Rachel Maddow about materials given to the January 6th Committee by Rudy Giuliani sidekick Bernie Kerik, including mention of a "draft letter from POTUS to seize evidence in the interest of national security for the 2020 elections."Jan. 4, 2022
