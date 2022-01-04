IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Giuliani aide's submission to the January 6th Committee exposes new facet of Trump plot

07:13

Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter for Politico, talks with Rachel Maddow about materials given to the January 6th Committee by Rudy Giuliani sidekick Bernie Kerik, including mention of a "draft letter from POTUS to seize evidence in the interest of national security for the 2020 elections."Jan. 4, 2022

