Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal
07:10
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at the elements of the Trump administration's attempt to reject the outcome of the 2020 election and retain power that were not part of the mob violence of January 6th, and notes that Attorney General Merrick Garland has not made clear that undermining an election in the way Trump tried is illegal and should not be attempted in the next election or every election. Jan. 6, 2022
Now Playing
Garland offers no clarity on whether Trump coup plot, now made public, is illegal
07:10
UP NEXT
Schumer cites Trump's Big Lie as through line from 1/6 to state GOP voting restrictions
04:27
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
03:55
Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election
04:54
Jan. 6th one year later
04:59
'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection