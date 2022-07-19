IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

    05:02

  • Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

    06:59

  • Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

    01:58

  • Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

    02:49

  • Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

    03:14

  • Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time

    00:52

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12

  • Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans

    06:58

  • Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates

    08:55
  • UP NEXT

    Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures

    04:31

  • Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions

    08:02

  • Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

    09:15

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

    10:11

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

    04:01

  • Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

    03:11

  • Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

    06:29

  • Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

    07:16

  • Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries

    05:22

Rachel Maddow

Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates

08:55

Rachel Maddow shares a newly obtained May 25, 2022 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland to Department of Justice employees about "policies with respect to political activities" that doubles down on Bill Barr's policy against investigating candidates without approval. July 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

    05:02

  • Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

    06:59

  • Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

    01:58

  • Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

    02:49

  • Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

    03:14

  • Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time

    00:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All