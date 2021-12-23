Game changer: New Covid treatment pill could be key to ending pandemic
03:33
Rachel Maddow reports on Pfizer's new Covid treatment pill, Paxlovid, which has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, and the potential role the treatment could play in significantly reducing hospitalizations and deaths among the unvaccinated and medically vulnerable.Dec. 23, 2021
