Former Pence lawyer hailed as 'patriot' for lengthy testimony to January 6th Committee

Rachel Maddow reports on Greg Jacob, former chief counsel to Mike Pence, who was at the center of the Trump pressure campaign to push Pence to reject the 2020 election results, testifying for almost nine hours to the January 6th Committee and being described as a "great patriot" by the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson.Feb. 2, 2022
