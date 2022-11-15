IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

  • Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

  • White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success

  • Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence

  • Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer

  • Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin

  • Kornacki: States should consider Florida lessons in vote counting post-2000

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

  • In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

  • Uncalled races leave paths for both parties to control the House

    Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

    Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

  • Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

  • Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

  • Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

  • Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

  • Despite close polls, GOP media-driven expectations set up outrage if Republicans lose

Rachel Maddow

Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the New York Times that John Kelly, Donald Trump's longest service chief of staff, says that Donald Trump wanted the I.R.S. to investigate people he saw as political enemies, just the latest addition to a heaping pile of legal trouble for Trump. Nov. 15, 2022

