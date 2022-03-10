IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Rachel Maddow

Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows

06:34

John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, outlines what a possible "limited no-fly zone" over Ukraine would look like to protect civilians being killed in Russia's invasion, and expresses concerns about showing too much deference to Vladimir Putin. March 10, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

