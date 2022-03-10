Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
John Herbst, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, outlines what a possible "limited no-fly zone" over Ukraine would look like to protect civilians being killed in Russia's invasion, and expresses concerns about showing too much deference to Vladimir Putin.
