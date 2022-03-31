IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

For Ukraine, first win on the battlefield, then make Russia pay

05:11

Yevheniya Kravchuck, a member of Ukraine's parliament, talks about visiting the U.S. to lobby Congress for more military help in Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, and looks ahead to an eventual Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine, as well as reparations from Russia and an international tribunal for Russia's war crimes. March 31, 2022

