For Ukraine, first win on the battlefield, then make Russia pay
05:11
Yevheniya Kravchuck, a member of Ukraine's parliament, talks about visiting the U.S. to lobby Congress for more military help in Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, and looks ahead to an eventual Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine, as well as reparations from Russia and an international tribunal for Russia's war crimes. March 31, 2022
