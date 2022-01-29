For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood
09:10
Share this -
copied
Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, talks about the economic back story for Irish fishermen, already facing a challenge brought on recent by Brexit negotiations, and why their fishing grounds are a finite resource they can't afford to share with the Russian navy. Jan. 29, 2022
Now Playing
For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood
09:10
UP NEXT
Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off
04:59
Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies
05:02
Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine
07:23
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador: Putin is ‘worried’ about potential U.S. sanctions