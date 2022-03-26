IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Food and medicine shortages add to war's burden in Kyiv

08:40

Alexander Prokhorenko, Kyiv resident and restaurant owner, talks about how his life has changed in the month since Russia invaded Ukraine, and his work helping Kyiv's most vulnerable citizens obtain food and medicine as Russian bombardments increase in frequency and proximity.March 26, 2022

