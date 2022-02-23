First salvo of sanctions batter Russia; 'a lot left in the hopper' to increase pressure
Hagar Chemali, former senior policy advisor in the Sanctions Division of the Treasury Department during the Obama administration, talks about the sanctions enacted against Russia so far in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and the variety of "major moves" still available to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin to govern responsibly.Feb. 23, 2022
