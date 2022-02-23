IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

First salvo of sanctions batter Russia; 'a lot left in the hopper' to increase pressure

06:50

Hagar Chemali, former senior policy advisor in the Sanctions Division of the Treasury Department during the Obama administration, talks about the sanctions enacted against Russia so far in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and the variety of "major moves" still available to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin to govern responsibly.Feb. 23, 2022

