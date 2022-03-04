IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear power plant after Russian attack

01:21

Stephanie Ruhle reports that Ukraine's state emergency service reports that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhoda, Ukraine has been put out. Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's parliament, voices her concern that Vladimir Putin's reckless invasion risks disaster on a global scale.March 4, 2022

