Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear power plant after Russian attack
01:21
Stephanie Ruhle reports that Ukraine's state emergency service reports that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhoda, Ukraine has been put out. Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine's parliament, voices her concern that Vladimir Putin's reckless invasion risks disaster on a global scale.March 4, 2022
