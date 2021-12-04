Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt

    10:19

  • January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year

    01:37

  • Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies

    05:10

  • Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights

    02:55

  • 'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

    05:10

  • Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies

    03:09

  • Supreme Court faces credibility crisis as anti-abortion justices set to fulfill purpose

    08:07

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices unconvincing with neutrality feint

    03:28

  • U.S. women's reproductive rights at stake as Supreme Court to hear 'biggest case in years'

    07:59

  • As courts indulge Trump stall tactic, January 6th Committee investigation presses ahead

    06:35

  • Biden signs veterans' maternal health law as Underwood's 'Momnibus' gains support

    05:22

  • Archive: U.S. House of Representatives begins televising proceedings

    02:05

  • OK national guard members have most to lose in governor's stand-off stunt with Pentagon

    03:36

  • 'We have the tools to handle this': Health officials brace for Omicron variant

    09:59

  • Infighting among QAnon luminaries roils delusional movement

    06:24

  • Missouri gives Strickland his freedom, but no compensation for decades lost in prison

    02:23

  • Accountability for Arbery killing overcomes local politics

    05:15

  • Before it was a national touchstone, the Ahmaud Arbery murder was a local news story

    02:18

  • Scientists hope rocket crash offers insight on protecting Earth from asteroid collision

    05:49

  • Democrats seeing positive economic signs face further challenges, including messaging

    04:14

Rachel Maddow

Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation

11:52

Rachel Maddow looks at pieces of the January 6th investigation puzzle in which former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman, who performed similar roles in pressuring states to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights, and now we've learned that Clark's letter to Georgia carries White House metadata fingerprints. Dec. 4, 2021

