Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation
11:52
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at pieces of the January 6th investigation puzzle in which former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and Trumpworld lawyer John Eastman, who performed similar roles in pressuring states to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights, and now we've learned that Clark's letter to Georgia carries White House metadata fingerprints. Dec. 4, 2021
As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt
10:19
January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year
01:37
Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies
05:10
Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights
02:55
'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment
05:10
Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies