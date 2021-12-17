FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent
02:45
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on an FDA announcement that rules about receiving abortion medication by mail in conjunction with a telemedicine consultation are permanent, and no longer tied to the temporary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent
02:45
UP NEXT
Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo
02:47
New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary
05:20
Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights
09:04
Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates
06:26
Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle