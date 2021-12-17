IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo

    02:47

  • New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary

    05:20

  • Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights

    09:04

  • Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates

    06:26

  • Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle

    05:13

  • Election officials gain defenders against Trump Republicans bent on corrupting democracy

    08:11

  • New Meadows texts further implicate members of Congress in Trump plot to overturn election

    02:05

  • Cheney emphasis makes clear: possible Trump federal crime a focus of January 6th Committee

    05:07

  • A bad day for Donald Trump, and it's only Tuesday

    03:18

  • Warnock to Senate Democrats: Bipartisanship at whose expense?

    06:50

  • 'These are no ordinary times': Warnock calls for action to stem erosion of democracy

    02:43

  • Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle

    04:30

  • Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing

    06:27

  • Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections

    04:19

  • Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing

    04:44

  • Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law

    07:22

  • Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign

    07:55

  • Republicans overhaul election system in Georgia, purging Democrats; Black county targeted

    02:20

  • Despite past objections, Senate adds filibuster exception for debt ceiling. So, what next?

    02:24

Rachel Maddow

FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent

02:45

Rachel Maddow reports on an FDA announcement that rules about receiving abortion medication by mail in conjunction with a telemedicine consultation are permanent, and no longer tied to the temporary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo

    02:47

  • New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary

    05:20

  • Senate Democrats get serious about protecting elections, voting rights

    09:04

  • Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates

    06:26

  • Republican rips colleagues for damaging, wasteful election spectacle

    05:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All