Fascist, paramilitary groups seen aligning with Republican political targeting

- UP NEXT
What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress04:02
Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump06:04
Bleak inflation report ramps up pressure on White House07:54
Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election02:04
Joe on new framework deal: Progress is small, but it is progress07:58
Steve Rattner: Two-thirds of inflation came from life necessities06:33
Sen. Murphy: We reached a compromise that will save lives09:46
Congress could help take steps to lower inflation now, says White House05:25
As gun debate continues in Congress, the March for Our Lives returns to D.C.08:27
Uvalde parents plead with lawmakers to make a difference on guns08:13
Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation03:23
'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity07:57
Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people07:17
House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills06:34
GOP can't explain irrational opposition to common sense gun legislation: House member07:30
Buffalo shooting victim’s daughter: ‘We have a Congress that does not see humanity’08:22
Uvalde teacher who was shot, lost 11 students slams police response01:17
How 'Top Gun' sequel could help boost military recruitment06:18
Adm. Linda Fagan is the first woman ever to lead the Coast Guard07:40
Millions laid off during the pandemic returned to different companies and in different jobs: Survey09:19
- UP NEXT
What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress04:02
Joe on second Jan. 6 hearing: The people testifying were closest to Trump06:04
Bleak inflation report ramps up pressure on White House07:54
Rep. Thompson: Trump "knew he lost" election02:04
Joe on new framework deal: Progress is small, but it is progress07:58
Steve Rattner: Two-thirds of inflation came from life necessities06:33
Play All