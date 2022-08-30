IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Familiar Trump stall strategy plays out in 'special master' gambit

02:19

Rachel Maddow points out that for all of the complicated court machinations behind Donald Trump's request for a special master to review the materials the FBI took back from Mar-a-Lago, the move is best understood as a means for Donald Trump to bog down the legal process for as long as he can. Aug. 30, 2022

