IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles

    11:19

  • Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19

  • Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

    06:49

  • Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video

    05:56

  • Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day

    01:26

  • GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement

    05:39

  • Exiting Biden Covid science officer hails vaccine success

    06:13

  • New book shows how journalists exposed frighteningly invasive spyware 

    06:42

  • U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists

    07:16

  • Brazil sends crucial message with quick arrest of rioters

    06:28

  • House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations

    02:14

  • Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism' 

    04:07

  • Media largely ignores Trump press event, but not his newly released tax returns

    05:39

  • Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House

    05:02

  • Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning

    08:04

  • Trump insiders knew power grab schemes were a 'crock,' Jan. 6 transcripts show 

    01:42

  • 'Profoundly productive' Democratic Congress closes with admirable record

    04:56

  • Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names

    04:24

Rachel Maddow

Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

04:47

Vickie Terry, executive director of the Memphis branch of the NAACP, talks with Rachel Maddow about more people being disciplined in connection with the police beating death of Tyre Nichols, and how the Nichols case has prompted a closer look at policing in Memphis and other potential abuses by the Scorpion unit.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles

    11:19

  • Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19

  • Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

    06:49

  • Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video

    05:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All