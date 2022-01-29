Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas
05:46
Share this -
copied
Rep. Pete Aguilar, member of the January 6th Committee, discusses what the committee hopes to learn from the leaders of the fake Trump electors from seven states as well as from a subpoena sent to former Trump White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. Jan. 29, 2022
Now Playing
Fake Trump electors, Trump White House spokesman receive January 6th Committee subpoenas
05:46
UP NEXT
Trump “alternate electors” subpoenaed
05:45
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says
08:46
'Bogus' MAGA scheme hits Congress: Fake Trump electors subpoenaed
10:30
'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors
04:35
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states