Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

    10:40

  • Republican hails infrastructure investment she bashed as 'socialism'; voted against it

    02:22

  • Draft document would have had Trump order seizure of voting machines, election equipment

    02:13

  • DOJ task force brings first charges for threats against election workers

    04:46

  • January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

  • Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

    02:57

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

    07:34

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings

    08:25

  • Trumps surprisingly uninsulated from sketchy accounting, court documents suggest

    03:52

  • Supreme Court effectively ends Trump foot-dragging on 1/6 investigation document requests

    03:38

  • Recent history of Senate 'nuclear option' belies hand-wringing on voting rights bills

    01:57

  • As state Republicans pare back voting access, Manchin blurts obtuse excuses

    06:36

  • Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general

    05:57

  • Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation

    07:24

  • Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme

    06:22

  • Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas

    03:22

  • Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes

    03:49

  • Congressional Black Caucus chair offers political warning to voting rights opponents

    06:26

Rachel Maddow

Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico

06:13

Rachel Maddow describes the role of investigators at the National Archives and highlights reporting by Politico that there is an ongoing investigation into one of two slates of fake Trump electors submitted from Arizona.Jan. 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

    10:40

  • Republican hails infrastructure investment she bashed as 'socialism'; voted against it

    02:22

  • Draft document would have had Trump order seizure of voting machines, election equipment

    02:13

  • DOJ task force brings first charges for threats against election workers

    04:46

  • January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All