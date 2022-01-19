IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general

05:57

Rachel Maddow reports on new statements about the fake Trump elector scheme from the attorneys general in Michigan, New Mexico, and Nevada, with Michigan and New Mexico making referrals to federal prosecutors in addition to considering charges at the state level. Jan. 19, 2022

