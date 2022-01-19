Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general
05:57
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow reports on new statements about the fake Trump elector scheme from the attorneys general in Michigan, New Mexico, and Nevada, with Michigan and New Mexico making referrals to federal prosecutors in addition to considering charges at the state level. Jan. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme
06:22
Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas
03:22
Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes
03:49
Congressional Black Caucus chair offers political warning to voting rights opponents
06:26
'Seditious conspiracy' is tough to prosecute but couldn't be a more fitting case: McQuade
01:50
U.S. anticipates Russian use of familiar false flag tactic on Ukraine