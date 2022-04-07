IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Fake Trump elector loses reelection bid to volunteer poll worker

01:51

Ali Velshi reports on the outcome of a local Wisconsin election in which Kelly Ruh, who was one of Donald Trump's fake electors in the 2020 election, lost reelection to a local office to Pamela Gantz, a real estate agent and volunteer poll worker.April 7, 2022

